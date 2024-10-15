Study: Local media 'politicised' human trafficking in coverage of ex-minister's claims

Dr Devant Maharaj -

A STUDY by the UNDP and the Media Institute of the Caribbean (MIC) says Trinidad and Tobago media "highly politicised" the topic of human trafficking in a specific incident involving a former minister's allegations.

Titled A Media Analysis of the Coverage of Youth Involvement in Crime and Violence and Trafficking in Persons, the study is based on research done from 2021-2023.

The countries included TT, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It said a total of 815 news stories were analysed.

On TT, it says, "Trafficking in persons was highly politicised in TT, and over a three-week period, there were several sensational reports (11 reports) in the media which detracted from the issue itself.

"The central story revolved around an allegation made by a former government minister that he knew of politicians who were involved in human trafficking. The media carried a series of reports of responses from several politicians on the allegation."

The study did not name the former minister. However, in 2023, Dr Devant Maharaj, agriculture minister under the People's Partnership, alleged UNC members had participated in human trafficking. This led to an investigation by police.

Maharaj claimed it was an "open secret" in the party.

The study says, "During this period, there was no attempt by any media house to do a deep dive into the accusation. The media consistently carried the barrage of comments by opposition and ruling party.

"The perspectives where stories presented coverage of victims, showcased them as vulnerable and these can be characterised as victimisation narratives. The downside of such stories is that it can sometimes oversimplify the complexities of the victims’ experience."