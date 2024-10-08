Photos and art take spotlight

Mariela Bruzual, centre, winner of the photo, amateur prize, with diplomats from Spain, Germany, France and EU Delegation. -

ART and photography enthusiasts mingled at a recent art exhibition lime hosted by the European Union (EU) Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago and the Art Society of TT at Federation Park, to highlight and promote the winners of the 2024 edition of the EU’s In the Spotlight Photo and Art Competition.

The photo and art competition is also a collaboration with the Photographers’ Guild of TT, and is in keeping with the EU's objective to put cultural co-operation at the heart of relations with countries around the world, a media release said.

This year’s competition was launched in April. Participants were invited to submit their photos and art pieces representing the competition themes, nurture nature, diversity and inclusivity, I am woman and i-Innovate.

Entries were later judged based on quality of the work, relevance to selected theme and resonance of the message.

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony and reception held in July.

This exhibition ran from the September 23-28.