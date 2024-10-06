Rowena Martineau-Pitt, Giselle Granger recognised for work with women

Rowena Martineau-Pitt is congratulated by Chief Justice Ivor Archie on receiving a national award for her work in the Development of Women. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Medal for the Development of Women recipients Rowena Martineau-Pitt and Giselle Granger both say they were in shock when they heard they would be given a national award, and having received their awards, still could not believe it.

Martineau-Pitt, a director of the faith-based NGO, Tabitha’s Home for Women and Children in Mt Pleasant, Tobago, received the gold medal at the 2024 National Awards ceremony at the President’s House, Port of Spain on Republic Day.

She said she hoped her fortune brought people’s attention to the plight of women and children who had been violated through abuse and/or exploitation, and brought change and funding so women could get the help they need.

Tabitha’s Home’s mission is to restore, empower and transform the lives of women by providing transitional housing in the form of self-contained housing units where women can rebuild their lives. Emotional, economic, educational and social empowerment training and spiritual support are also provided.

Martineau-Pitt she said she did not believe she deserved the award for the work she did, but the recognition encouraged her to continue.

“They (the women she serves) are the ones who should get an award because many of them are coming out of unimaginable hardship and distress. The kind of strength and courage they display to even continue to live and survive, they are the ones that really earn the award.”

Granger received the bronze medal for her contribution to agriculture.

She grew up in St Mary’s Village, Moruga where her family maintained several acres of land under cultivation for generations. She was one of the principal drivers behind One Family Farm at Poui Road which operated for decades but evolved to an internationally recognised organic farm enterprise over the last 15 years.

The business model expanded to which, during the peak season, international visitors were accommodated at nearby homes to assist in the practical operations of the farm.

“I born and grow doing farming. It’s a village thing. And then we started a programme where people come to volunteer.

“I was privileged to know I was considered as a person in the community to be chosen to get the award.”

She said she felt stronger after receiving the award and now had to prepare herself for a new path as people were already asking her to give them assistance with their farms and projects.

She hopes her achievement will improve the morale of the other farmers, as she sees it as a win for everyone in her community.