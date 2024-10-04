Feast day at St Francis Church in Belmont

The St Francis of Assisi church in Belmont will hold its feast day harvest and family day on its compound at 115 Belmont Circular Road, on October 6.

The event will celebrate the restoration and reopening of the church and is also intended to bring the community together in a celebration of the feast day of St Francis, a media release said.

There will be live entertainment from Nigel Rojas, LuJoe and the Gifted, Julong and Nicole Wong-Chong.

Stalls will include popular games, plants, food – breakfast and lunch, a puppet show, magic show and plants, among them.

The day begins with Mass at 8 am and feast activities go from 10 am-6 pm.