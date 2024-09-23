Outgoing ACP: Tobago has 32% detection rate

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and ACP Collis Hazel

OUTGOING head of the Tobago Division ACP Collis Hazel says the island is currently ranked fifth among the country’s ten police divisions, with a detection rate of 32 per cent.

He was speaking at an awards ceremony on September 19 to recognise police officers involved in arms and ammunition seizures within the past few months. The event was held at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Hazel said Tobago stakeholders forked out some $20,000 to share among the officers as a gesture of appreciation for their diligence. They also received certificates of commendation.

He said the island’s police officers are working despite the criticisms of those who feel they have been sitting on their laurels.

“We have several challenges which we will not, as a matter of national security, wash our dirty linen in public, to say the least,” Hazel said.

Hazel, who has been reassigned to the Police Tactical Unit, said during the period January 1-September 16, there was a seven per cent decrease in serious reported crimes, or 37 fewer incidents compared to 2023.

He added, “There are decreases in sexual offences by 32 per cent, fraud by 57 per cent, larceny motor vehicles by 33 per cent, break-ins and general larceny each 17 per cent and larceny, dwelling house, 25 per cent.”

In terms of serious crimes, Hazel said the Charlotteville station district has solved 81 per cent of its serious crimes, while Roxborough and Scarborough have solved 38 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

He said while the Shirvan Road police district has recorded the highest number of murders for this year so far, there has been a two per cent decrease in serious reported crimes when compared to last year.

Crown Point, Hazel said, recorded a 24 per cent decrease in its serious reported crimes. He said 75 incidents were recorded in 2023 and, to date, 57 for 2024.

“Please note that Crown Point emulates Trinidad in many ways in terms of its busy nightclub hub.”

Conversely, he said there has been an increase in firearms and ammunition-related offences by 32 per cent, with 37 incidents in 2023 and 49 in 2024.

“In 2023, the division would have seized a total of 15 firearms. However, this year, the division would have removed from the streets and alleys and valleys of Tobago a total of 17 firearms and, at this point in time, has removed 186 rounds of ammunition.

“I am saying this to say that last year, we saved 65 persons from dying, having found 65 rounds of ammunition. One round of ammunition could take one life.

“This year – and the year eh finish yet –we have saved 186 lives in this busy space called Tobago and have seized 17 firearms thus far.”

Thanking the public for providing information which led to the seizures, Hazel dismissed the view that people do not generally trust the police.

“Most of the time it’s the trust that the public trusts us, hence the reason why we are, at this point in time, being able to find some of the firearms and ammunition, which we are finding.And they would call us and give us the information and they will work with us overtly and covertly.

"I want to thank the members of the public and ask them to continue to trust the other persons who are replacing myself and Mr (Rodhill) Kirk, because we need your support. We are one TTPS.”

Snr Supt Kirk has been reassigned to the Southern Division and is expected to take up his appointment on September 23.

Hazel and Kirk are being replaced by Ag ACP Oswain Subero and Snr Supt Earl Elie.

Hazel, in his address, also applauded the work of several female inspectors, who he said had been leading their charges with distinction.

“Sometimes, by way of gender, we think they cannot produce. But I have seen time and time again the way they have led their troops to every success.”