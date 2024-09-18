Dance workshops keeping Astor Johnson's legacy alive

The Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre conducts a workshop with the North West Laventille Cultural Movement at the SWWTU Hall, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. - courtesy Celene Ramdeo

The Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre (AJRDT) has embarked on a series of community outreach workshops in both Trinidad and Tobago through its Rep Moves with Communities programme.

The workshops, which began in July, will continue this month and in October, a media release said.

"The AJRDT (fondly known as 'Rep') aims to revive the profound and timeless work of the late Astor Johnson; to advocate and foster an emphasis on dance education as a choice for youth development; and to perform the work in the spirit and standard set, promoted and originally taught by Johnson," the release said.

Johnson founded the AJRDT in 1972 and for many years until his death in 1985 he directed, choreographed, toured, educated and inspired multitudes. In 1991, he was awarded the Hummingbird Silver Medal posthumously for his contribution to culture, and in 1993, the AJRDT was awarded the Hummingbird Gold Medal.

The current management team of the dance theatre seeks to "awake his legacy" by promoting dance education and youth development, the release said.

The first workshop was held with the North West Laventille Cultural Movement (NWLCM) on July 20 at the SWWTU Hall, Wrightson Road, in Port of Spain. Participants ranged from six to over 60, and were given a taste of Johnson’s choreography, as well as presentations from the repertoire of both Johnson and the NWLCM.

Point Fortin East Secondary School was the venue for the second workshop on August 24. This was held in conjunction with the Sky Academy and some 25 young and eager dancers, nine-18, were coached by veteran dancers and choreographers. This workshop featured a variety of Johnson’s choreography. Sky Academy showcased a piece titled Spirit of Dance.

Both workshops were enhanced by live musicians playing drums – a key feature of Johnson’s repertoire, the release said.

Commenting on the two workshops, Rep’s director Allison Seepaul said in the release, “The enthusiasm, joy and commitment with which the dancers approached the work were clear indicators that this initiative represents a significant step in the right direction.”

For the upcoming workshops, Mayaro, Matura and Tobago will benefit from the Rep's community outreach.