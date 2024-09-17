Army Fete in Roxborough for Tobago carnival

A section of the crowd at 2024 Army Fete at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

FOR the very first time, the popular Army Fete is coming to Tobago and will be incorporated into the island’s 2024 carnival. The fete will be held on October 24 at the Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough.

Speaking with Newsday on September 17, event ground manager Abiola Glasgow said he is keen to see Army Fete make its debut on the island.

“I’m totally elated in terms of the event finally getting to Tobago and also having it included on the Tobago carnival calendar, not just the February carnival, which is when we have the Trinidad edition. It is separate and apart, a bit different and special where the Tobago people are concerned.”

Glasgow explained why the eastern part of Tobago was chosen for the venue.

“Roxborough was selected because of the fact that in previous years, there was a fete in Roxborough known as Rox-Glo, so the fete now would be known as Army fete and Rox-Glo edition.

“We definitely had to do something for Roxborough, because normally, 'country people' don’t get much out of the carnival, and it’s a Tobago carnival, not just a Scarborough carnival or a Crown Point carnival, so we took that into consideration, involving each and every one.”

In terms of the event logistics, he said a plan is in place to make getting to the venue easy.

“We have a shuttle system in place that would be placed at Dwight Yorke Stadium (in Bacolet)...that would take patrons from there to the event safely, so you don’t have to worry about driving the long lengthy road to the countryside. We want people to come out and enjoy themselves.”

Early-bird tickets, he said, would be released soon.

“Tickets would be made available on Republic Day. We are doing a promo and a campaign in Roxborough to promote the fete to bring more awareness to the people in the countryside.”

He promised a secure partying environment.

“We all know how Army Fete does be in Trinidad – tight security, very, very tight security. Most definitely you can look out for the same thing – very, very, tight security. We’re bringing extra security forces on the ground where manpower is concerned. Patrons would most definitely feel the presence of the soldiers on the ground in co-operation with the police service.”

He stopped short of naming the expected artistes.

“We are not cutting short in terms of where the artiste cast is concerned, so we are bringing a full cast of artistes to Tobago. I can’t give out any of the artistes, but we are in negotiations with lots of the big-name soca artistes in the industry. We are getting a positive feedback as it relates to them: they are very much excited to come be part of the event."

He said the winner of the ongoing Tobago Soca Titans competition will also make an appearance.