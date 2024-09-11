Celebrating Trinidad and Tobago's fashion

Models show off creations from TT's designers at a brunch and fashion show put on by the Fashion Division of the TT Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, in partnership with Nedco. -

The Fashion Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, in partnership with Nedco, hosted a brunch and fashion show as part of the Independence celebrations.

The show featured collections from some of TT’s top designers, including The Cloth, SM Warner Art with Attitude, and Shaun Griffith Perez showcasing the talent and artistry of the fashion industry. Each designer's work was met with admiration and applause, a media release said.

This event was a highlight of the wider Handmade Art and Fashion Gala – a weekend-long celebration of local creativity that was held under the theme, A Gift to the Nation: To Trinbago with Love. It took place on September 1 at Mille Fleurs, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Mille Fleurs provided the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of elegance and national pride. The Handmade Art and Fashion Gala also featured a variety of vendors specialising in local fashion, jewellery, and crafts.

The release said "the initiative underscored the ongoing commitment of the Fashion Division and Nedco to support and promote local artisans, ensuring that the creative industry continues to thrive and contribute to the nation’s cultural and economic landscape."