RBC names new managing director

Marc Jardine, newly appointed managing director of RBC TT. - Photo courtesy RBC TT

MARC JARDINE has been appointed managing director of RBC Royal Bank TT Ltd (RBC TT).

Jardine will be succeeding Richard Downie, who is set to retire later this year.

In a release on September 3, RBC Royal Bank (RBC) said Jardine will lead and oversee the overall operations and business strategy of RBC TT.

Jardine is currently vice-president of the bank's TT operations and took on additional duty as managing director effective September 2.

He is also a director of RBC TT and sits on the board for RBC Merchant Bank (Caribbean) Ltd.

"Jardine inspires confidence in the clients he serves," said Chris Duggan, head Caribbean Banking, RBC. "I am positive that with his leadership and industry experiences combined with his network and knowledge of the market, he will serve the TT market with professionalism and integrity and inspire an engaged Team RBC.

Jardine first joined RBC in 2004 as a risk manager at RBC Merchant Bank.

"He brings to his expanded role more than 20 years of financial services experience and is a seasoned corporate banking executive who has held several senior roles in corporate finance, risk management, origination and financial analysis, both locally and internationally.

"As an avid supporter of sustainability and community initiatives focusing on making the environment healthier for everyone, Jardine also heads the Caribbean bank’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) committee," the release said.

Jardine has an executive MBA from Henley Business School, University of Reading, UK and a bachelor's in business administration with a concentration in finance and economics from Morehouse College in the US.