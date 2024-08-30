King names Woodley in Nations League squad, Levi Garcia unavailable

TT striker Kevon Woodley shoots at goal while under pressure from Guyana's Jeremy Grant during a friendly match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, in May 2024. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

CARETAKER coach Derek King has announced the Trinidad and Tobago squad for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches against Honduras and French Guiana. The team will face Honduras at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on September 6 before returning home to take on French Guiana at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago on September 10.

The 23-man roster features a core of players who were part of the squad for the previous matches in June against Grenada and the Bahamas, reflecting a commitment to continuity and team chemistry. However, there are a couple notable absentees for this round of matches.

Greece-based forward Levi Garcia has requested time off and will not be available for these fixtures. Additionally, Ajani Fortune is also unavailable. Despite these absences, King remains confident in the strength and depth of the squad.

Among the familiar names are forward Reon Moore, defender Andre Raymond, box-to-box midfielder Andre Rampersad and goalie Denzil Smith.

The evergreen Kevon Woodley, 38, is set to make his Nations League debut after making his national debut just three months ago. Woodley found the net on his debut against Guyana and was also on target with a header in a defeat to Jamaica's Cavalier FC on August 29 in the Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

“The team we’ve selected is one that has shown great potential and cohesion over the past few months,” King said, in a TTFA media release.

“As we begin our group-stage campaign, the selected players are fit, focused and ready to perform at their best. I have been in discussion with each player about their expectations and responsibilities. While it is never easy to narrow down the squad, I believe the players chosen are the ones who will help us navigate these two important fixtures successfully.

“We need to be professional and disciplined in our approach and recognise the challenge of playing away from home in our opening match. It will be important that we maintain a high level of professionalism and remain focused throughout.”

The squad will depart for Honduras on September 3, where they will commence preparations ahead of the match on September 6. The return to Tobago for the home game against French Guiana marks a significant occasion as the team seeks to secure a strong position in League A of the Concacaf Nations League.

Last Nations League campaign, under former coach Kevon Woodley, TT qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time. However, TT were knocked out by USA 4-2 on aggregate. USA won the opening leg 3-0 in Texas, but TT won the second leg 2-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. The visiting teams received a red card in each leg.

Coach Eve was fired by the TTFA on July 31, 2024, with its president Kieron Edwards saying the local body wanted to take a "different pathway" to the 2026 World Cup qualification.

TT Squad

Christopher Biggette, Defence Force., TT

Aubrey David, Deportivo Municipal, Guatemala

Triston Hodge, Hartford Athletic, US

Isaiah Lee, La Horquetta Rangers, TT

Leland Archer, Charleston Battery, US

Andre Raymond, St Johnstone FC, Scotland

Ryan Telfer, Hfx Wanderers, Canada

Duane Muckette, Athletic Club Port of Spain, TT

Nathaniel James, Mount Pleasant, Jamaica

Real Gill, Northern Colorado Hailstorm, US

Daniel Phillips, Stevenage, UK

Steffen Yeates, Pacific FC, Canada

Reon Moore, Pacific FC, Canada

Shannon Gomez, San Antonio FC, US

Dantaye Gilbert, Jong PSV, Holland

Alvin Jones, Police FC, TT

Justin Garcia, Defence Force, TT

Andre Rampersad, HFX Wanderers, Canada

Noah Powder, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, US

Kaile Auvray, Cavaliers, Jamaica

Aaron Enill, Montego Bay United, Jamaica

Denzil Smith, Athletic Club Port of Spain, TT

Kevon Woodley, Police FC, TT

Staff