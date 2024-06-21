18,177 students to get SEA results on June 28

Students of San Fernando Boys' RC School celebrate after writing the SEA exam on March 21, 2024. The results will be released on June 28. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results will be released via the Education Ministry's SEA portal on June 28, at 12 am.

The ministry, in a release on June 21, said people trying to access the portal will need the student's date of birth, student number and admissions number which are on the SEA admission slip.

It also advised those parents who are unable to access the results online or students who have misplaced their slips to contact the school's principal during school hours.

"A total of 18,177 students who wrote the examinations this year, 9,127 boy and 9,050 girls."

The ministry congratulated all SEA students and "looks forward to supporting your successful transition into secondary school."