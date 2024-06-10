West Indies vs Uganda predictions

West Indies to win by less than 20 runs if they bat first. Enrique Rupert (Newsday Reporter)

West Indies to win by 80 runs if they bat first Kashif Walcott

Shai Hope and Chase have to play to steady the innings against Uganda bowling. Our bowling will keep Uganda batting in check. Josephine N'ganu

Uganda to win Ryan Ragbir

You know I supporting Uganda Ed Abhee

Dumb question. D real test is against Afghanistan Alk Ryadas

Summarised Scores:

West Indies — 173/5 (Johnson Charles 44, Andre Russell 30 not out, Rovman Powell 23; Brian Masaba 2/31) vs Uganda — 39 from 12 overs (Juma Miyagi 13 not out; Akeal Hosein 5/11, Alzarri Joseph 2/6). West Indies won by 134 runs.