West Indies vs Uganda predictions
West Indies to win by less than 20 runs if they bat first.
Enrique Rupert (Newsday Reporter)
West Indies to win by 80 runs if they bat first
Kashif Walcott
Shai Hope and Chase have to play to steady the innings against Uganda bowling. Our bowling will keep Uganda batting in check.
Josephine N'ganu
Uganda to win
Ryan Ragbir
You know I supporting Uganda
Ed Abhee
Dumb question. D real test is against Afghanistan
Alk Ryadas
Summarised Scores:
West Indies — 173/5 (Johnson Charles 44, Andre Russell 30 not out, Rovman Powell 23; Brian Masaba 2/31) vs Uganda — 39 from 12 overs (Juma Miyagi 13 not out; Akeal Hosein 5/11, Alzarri Joseph 2/6). West Indies won by 134 runs.
