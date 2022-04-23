We need to stop school violence

THE EDITOR: TT, we need to stop school violence and to address it now. Here is how:

Talk with your children regularly. Set clear rules and limits for them. Know the warning signs. Don’t be afraid to parent; know when to intervene. Stay involved in your child's school. Join your PTA. Organise a school violence prevention forum and response plan. Know how to deal with the media in a crisis. Seek to influence lawmakers.

School violence is a problem we must erase. Students must learn to deal with their anger by talking with trained adults to solve their problems. Not everybody passes SEA for their first choice.

Violence is the refuge of the incompetent.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town