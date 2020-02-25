The Ash Wednesday school problem

THE EDITOR: Minister of Education Anthony Garcia has once again sought to remind parents of their obligation to send their children to school on Ash Wednesday – tomorrow.

Teachers have a good record of reporting for duty as opposed to poor attendance by students. The problem is greater at the secondary level.

Efforts at motivation have not resulted in any significant improvement. This falls, in large measure, on the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) as the parents are responsible for getting their children to classes.

Last year President Paula-Mae Weekes reminded her staff of their duty to report to work on Ash Wednesday with full attendance. That is truly commendable and a fine example from the highest office in the land.

We seem to be missing the bigger issue of work ethics and seeing this absenteeism as “just absent one day.”

Inculcating in our children that working days are not intended to be holidays and vice versa would serve us in good stead as we seek to develop our country.

TTUTA, the NPTA, the Principals Association, the Ministry of Education and the Employers Consultative Association should be interested in having meaningful discussions on the question of work ethics.

This level of absenteeism is sometimes seen in “the long weekend syndrome” where a holiday on Thursday or Tuesday often sees poor attendance on the Friday or Monday.

Happy Carnival and thank God for Ash Wednesday to joyfully return to school/work.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago