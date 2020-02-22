College Boy Jesse 'schools' Swappi, wins Groovy Soca Monarch crown

Jesse Stewart, better known as College Boy Jesse, collects his cheque for winning the Groovy category, from Michael Jogee, NLCB Director, at the International Soca Monarch 2020, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

AFTER promising to “school” him, Jessie “College Boy Jessie” Stewart dethroned Marvin “Swappi” Davis to win the 2020 Groovy Soca Monarch crown on Saturday morning.

Stewart, of Cunupia, placed defeated 11 competitors with his performance of Happy Song.

Swappi put up a solid defence and placed second with Jumbie Head.

First-timer Andre “Ding Dong” Houlder, who took a surprise dive into crowd as he sang, was third with We Outside. The competition was held at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Addressing the media after it was announced that he earned the $500,000 first prize, Stewart said: “I feel blessed. Thanks to my team for working so hard behind the scenes. I just feel blessed for representing my small community of Cunupia and Trinidad and Tobago.”

He added: “I went out there to do my best and represent myself in the best way I can. I left it in God’s hands and this is the results. I am just feeling overwhelmed with all the support I have been getting.

Asked about what is next for him, he chuckled and said: “What’s next? Allyuh just stay tuned, College Boy Jessie have a bag ah tunes. More music coming soon and we just looking to travel the world and share happiness.”

Regarding his presentation, he said he always “pushed the bar” for performances. He said theatre company Carvalho Productions assisted with his presentation which was a right fit for him.