N Touch
Monday 11 November 2019
Letters to the Editor

Colm, please help out panmen

THE EDITOR: First off, the PNM and the UNC administrations must be complimented for seeing the value of a national steel orchestra in the home of pan.

That said, the National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO) celebrates over ten years existence. These state-sponsored musical public servants play great music, as good as or even better that the top orchestras of the land.

But there’s a problem. These pan musicians have not received a salary increase in over ten years, yet they soldier on, playing sweet music.

What’s also bad is that members of the NSSO are trained musicians, and are musically literate. Ten years without an increase are too many. Finance Minister Colm Imbert, please intervene.

KEITH ANDERSON

Port of Spain

