Green Screen reveals winners on opening night

A scene from When Lambs Become Lions which premiere's at the opening of Green Screen 2019 on November 5. -

Winners of the second Very Short Shorts (VSS) Mobile Film Competition will be announced at opening night of the 9th annual Green Screen Environmental Film Festival at Queen’s Hall, on November 5. The 2019 festival takes place November 5-9 with free screenings at several venues, school screenings at IMAX, special events and panel discussions.

The opening night will première the 25 one-minute films shortlisted for the competition, followed by the grand reveal of the 2019 winners of the Youth Award and Overall Award for Best Short. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will begin on opening night and will continue at events throughout the festival, culminating in the announcement of the winner on the final night – November 9.

Prizes include $12,000 courtesy bmobile for Best Overall Short; $5,000 courtesy FilmTT for Best Youth Short for entrants ages 12-25; and $3,000 courtesy SWMCOL for the People’s Choice Award.

“I think we may be just as eager to reveal the results of the VSS, as the finalists are to find out how they’ve done. Between the VSS one-minute films and the night’s feature presentation, we expect folks to leave more engaged, enlightened and moved,”, said festival founder and director Carver Bacchus.

Another attraction of opening night is the Caribbean premier of feature film When Lambs Become Lions, by Brooklyn-based director Jon Kasbe. In his début documentary film, the Emmy-winning short filmmaker seeks to humanise those struggling to escape poverty through the poaching of endangered elephants in Kenya. Guests are invited to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and conversation to follow at the reception.

For more information, follow @greenscreentt on Facebook and Instagram or email sustaintt@gmail.

Green Screen 2019

Feature Length Films

November 9

8 pm: Beasts of the Southern Wild, LofTT Gallery, Woodbrook

Medium Length Films

November 6-8

10 am: Hurricane 3D (for schools only)

Digicel IMAX, One Woodbrook Place

November 8

12.30 pm: The Last Turtle, LofTT Gallery, Woodbrook

Short Films

November 6

5.30 pm: Island Strong, LofTT Gallery, Woodbrook

November 8

12.30 pm: LofTT Gallery, Woodbrook

Parrots in Peril: Miami’s Wild Macaws

Sides of a Horn

The Kodiak Queen

Welcome to Sixtinction

Stolen Apes

November 8

5 pm: LofTT Gallery, Woodbrook

Gifts from Babylon

Three Blades

The Woodland

