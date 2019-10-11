Restaurants push envelope for Goatober

Chef James Cochran

TEN restaurants are participating in GoatoberTT's inaugural celebration of goat by putting a special goat focus on their menus from October 12-20.

Some of the chefs have taken a traditional approach, while others are pushing the envelope with their goat dishes.

"When we spoke to the restaurants about the mission of Goatober, they were excited to get involved," GoatoberTT founder Franka Philip said. "Even though local goat is more expensive, the restaurants were by and large willing to seek out local goat and goat products for their menus."

So if you're in the mood for some Trini goat cooked Mediterranean style, visit Buzo in Newtown, Port of Spain, where chef Cristian Grini has put together a special goat menu. Two of the five new dishes are goat cheese crochette with home-made truffle onion jam and goat loin medallions with sweet potato mash and apple compote.

At the Hyatt Regency, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, slow roasted goat with harissa with caramelised onion demi-glace will be available at brunch on October 13 and at the buffet on October 19, patrons can have la filette style goat stew with vegetables and new potatoes.

Adam's Bagels in Maraval, known for its "comfort food," will do a play on the pulled-meat sandwich as one of its offerings. It will present a pulled jerk goat sandwich – strips of braised jerk-spiced goat, atop a goat-cheese grilled ciabatta bun and spinach.

Chef Khalid Mohammed, a known lover of local goat, has put goat dishes on the menus of both Chaud and Chaud Cafe. At Chaud, in St Ann's, patrons can opt for goat tenderloin flatbread with garlic naan, murtani, red onion, lime pickle and house-made paneer.

Local goat by-products like milk and cheese are the focus at Dianne's Tea Shop in Maraval. There are a variety of offerings including sourdough toast with goat cheese and tomatoes drizzled with honey, quinoa salad with avocado and goat cheese, and goat milk panna cotta with a sweet fig compote.

Tobago's Mt Irvine has chosen to do a high-end take on the traditional curry goat with the chef's special, Malcolm's curry goat.

The other restaurants participating are 54 Saddle, Kava and Krave.

One of the aims of the Goatober movement is to promote the eating and cooking of goat. Philip believes, "If we can get more restaurants to put exciting goat dishes on their menus on a basis, that will be a great achievement."

For more info: GoatoberTT Facebook page, or call the restaurants for reservations.

SIDEBAR

GoatoberTT's hottest ticket is at Krave

One of the most anticipated events on the GoatoberTT schedule is a five-course dinner featuring three top chefs at Krave Restaurant in San Fernando.

UK chefs James Cochran and James Whetlor join Krave's Belgian chef Dominique Beens for this special dinner, a fundraiser to assist the TT Goat and Sheep Farmers Society in sending a young farmer on an internship in the UK in 2020.

The menu is crafted by Cochran, the 2018 Great British Menu Champion of Champions. He has worked at several Michelin-starred establishment and now runs two restaurants in London: Restaurant 1251 and GOAT.

The 34-year-old chef, who is half West Indian, jumped at the opportunity to visit Trinidad and be a part of GoatoberTT's events.

"We're going to show the true versatility of the goat," Cochran said. "I'm also very thrilled to cook in Trinidad, I know I will feel right at home because of my Vincentian heritage."

Krave has quietly been building up a solid reputation and is regarded as one of this country's top restaurants. GoatoberTT founder Franka Philip said it was perfect for this occasion.

"Krave is a hip and happening place. They're always doing something new and bold and I look forward to the alchemy that will be created on the 17th."

Menu

Appetisers

Goat kromeski with pickled mango, smoked yoghurt and crispy shallots

Tuna tartare with coconut, avocado, tomato and coriander

Mains

Barbecue lobster with burnt lime butter, carrot, peanuts and goat fat

Barbecue jerk spiced goat loin with goats curd, roast onion, scotch bonnet, almonds and mint

Dessert

Coconut ice cream with burnt pineapple, dark rum, white chocolate and peanuts

For more info: 708-6362/463-4297 or e-mail goatobertt@gmail.com.