Sando Arts Council holds cultural show

Lady Gypsy, one of the performers for the San Fernando Arts Council anniversary concert tomorrow.

THE San Fernando Arts Council will continue its 50th anniversary celebration tomorrow with a Republic Day cultural show at the Creative Arts Centre, Circular Road, San Fernando, from 7 pm.

Public relations officer Deron Attzs says the show will be full of surprises and entertainment that can be enjoyed by all.

“One of the main entertainers will be Lynette Steele, also known as Dragon Lady Gypsy, who will be rendering the classics in her performance titled Lady Gypsy Sings the Classics.

A highlight of the night includes the final of the talent show Sing for your Life, where the winner will be awarded $5,000 and a concert sponsored by the arts council, at a date to be confirmed by the winner.

Other appearances include special guest performers and TT’s representative for the Miss World pageant, Tya Jané Ramey.

Attzs said, this event is special for the council and by extension San Fernando and the country.

“Let’s celebrate as it is Republic Day, wear red!”

For more info and tickets: 372-8119.