Trillium International School

Members of the 2019 graduating grade 12 class of the Trillium International School. Photo taken from trilliumtt.com

Opened in September 2003, Trillium International School follows the Ontario, Canada curriculum from the junior kindergarten/senior kindergarten level until the grade 12 level. The school offers an alternative for students entering secondary school in our local system after the SEA examinations and also at the CXC/CSEC level. Students do not take these standardised examinations and upon graduation are granted the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) which allows the students entry into colleges and universities worldwide.

Many students have been nominated for and awarded certificates as Ontario scholars which indicates that the student has achieved a mark of 80 per cent and over in six subjects at the grade 12 level. In fact, one of last year’s graduates won the highest award ever given to an international student in the history of Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Canada for receiving 90 per cent and over in six or more of his subjects at the grade 12 level.

The school’s 16th graduating year was no exception in exhibiting the academic excellence of the students. This year’s graduation was highlighted by the award of the Governor General of Canada’s medal to a student who exemplified academic excellence. This auspicious award was given to Gabriella Rooks who was also awarded a certificate as an Ontario scholar. Rooks, from the very moment she entered Trillium International school at the grade 11 level, showed excellent study habits, work ethics and determination to succeed. Rooks's determination and excellent academic abilities also earned her a scholarship in the field of her choice. She is hoping to pursue studies in the field of medical sciences, specifically genetic research.

The Governor General of Ontario’s medal was presented by the High Commissioner of Canada, Carla Hogan-Rufelds. She also presented the keynote address for the function which was held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The evening’s programme included greetings from principal Betty-Ann Craig; chair of the advisory board, Linford Carrabon; and a parent speaker, Nisha Mathura-Allahar. A dual valedictorian speech was presented by Nicholi Monsegue and Justin Chen. Entertainment was provided by pastor Christopher “Tambu” Herbert, talented staff members Kelly Brown and Bernadine Beharry, and some of the school’s gifted students.

In keeping with the school’s mission of the holistic development of the student, there were many other awards given to students at their graduation ceremony. These awards included: citizenship, most improved student, best academic performance, overall excellence, sportswoman and sportsman of the year, and a new award in visual art which was awarded to Anasuya Allahar. Allahar’s art has been on display in an Art gallery in Woodbrook, Trinidad and additionally at the school’s spring concert and tea event which was held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The art display also included many other talented students’ work in pencil, charcoals, watercolours and acrylics.

Trillium International continues to be at the forefront of the holistic development of the student and hopes to continue to instil in students, such as Rooks and Allahar, the drive towards excellence and success in life.