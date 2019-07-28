N Touch
Sunday 28 July 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Let's blame ourselves

THE EDITOR: Murders and violent crime are out of control in Trinidad and Tobago.

It is easy to point fingers at the government because the number one responsibility of the government (that the people elected) is the safety and security of its citizenry, but the citizens are also to blame for the chaos in Trinidad and Tobago at the moment.

We have a responsibility to hold the government to account and to report crime. We know who the drug lords are and those who hold illegal weapons. We know the gang leaders and continue doing business with them. We know who the corrupt police officers are, but we befriend them in order to meet our crooked ends. We know exactly who the criminals are, but we continue throwing a blind eye to their wickedness. It appears that the government has failed us miserably, but we have also failed ourselves.

Where do we turn for help in these dangerous times?

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Let's blame ourselves"

Letters to the Editor

Stop the violence

THE EDITOR: My brothers and sisters please stop! Please stop killing one another for fame,…

We jamming still

THE EDITOR: We are bobbing and weaving under the onslaught of homicides, but as a…

A nation in turmoil

THE EDITOR: What is the point of having a government or police force within this…