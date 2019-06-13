N Touch
Angostura marks 195 years by giving back to society

Angostura Holdings chairman Terrance Bharath presents the Bunnahabhain 39-year-old single malt to Labib Najjar managing director Metal X Engineering Ltd.

ON June 8, in commemoration of its 195th anniversary as a company, The House of Angostura played host to a wide array of businessmen, dignitaries, Members of Parliament, Government ministers, local celebrities, customers and clients, at its Gala Dinner and Charity Auction at the Hyatt Regency, Trinidad.

The event celebrated the company’s 195th year of being in business and also raised funds to assist in the construction of a specialised playground for the Princess Elizabeth’s Home.

Mr and Mrs Joseph Fernandes attend the Angostura Gala dinner and charity auction.

On auction that night, were two one-of-a-kind spirits, the Bunnahabhain 39-year-old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Distillery Manager’s Reserve and the ultra-premium rum, created specifically for this occasion, Infinity by Angostura, which contained within its crystal decanter a blend of Angostura’s finest rums, the youngest being 17 years old.

Delegates for the Miss World TT pageant at the Angostura 195th Gala dinner and Charity auction at Hyatt Regency.

At the end of the night a total of $213,000 was raised for the playground, which will be specifically engineered to suit the various needs of the children who are catered to by the home. Chairman of Angostura Holdings Ltd,Terrance Bharath said, “We would like to give the children the gift of laughter and the ability to dream on a playground that is state of the art and which will not hurt them with their special needs.”

