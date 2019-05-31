Kamla has options to have Ram removed

THE EDITOR: UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is right that the law governing the regional corporations is silent on what can be done in the peculiar situation where the chairman of the Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional Corporation, Glen Ram, is facing criminal charges before a court and continues to sit at the helm. But that is not the end of the story. Persad-Bissessar does have options and she must exercise them.

As the law stands, it is left to the moral and ethical conscience of Ram to do what is right. And that is step down from the position until his name is cleared. As we said before, such action has no bearing on guilt or innocence.

We were disappointed at the defiant stand taken by Ram who, in the presence of a handful of supporters, insisted that he would not resign. Ram seems to be digging in his heels based on the signals coming from his leader that she can do nothing to defend moral and ethical principles.

Persad-Bissessar must act to defend her party, which is already rocked by two other senior members facing separate corruption charges. She must make a public call on Ram to resign, failing which she can instruct her members on the council to move a motion of no-confidence in Ram in order to remove him.

Section 16 of the Municipal Corporations Act states that a mayor or chairman can be removed from office on a motion of no-confidence supported by three-quarters of the council. If Persad-Bissessar fails to move swiftly to restore moral, ethical and principled standards among her elected officials she certainly will look weak and powerless.

HARRY PARTAP

COLLIN PARTAP

former MPs

Cumuto/Manzanilla