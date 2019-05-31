Impressive service at Couva Nalis

THE EDITOR: I’m using the Nalis library in Couva at the time of writing. I must say I am quite impressed with the surroundings, the cleanliness of the building and the facilities and certainly the courtesy of the staff.

From the security guard posted at the front door to the young woman behind the desk, the service was quite extraordinary. The books are neatly arranged though many of them are outdated and irrelevant to this age of technology and new scientific research. It is certainly easy to find one’s way around the library.

However, it is a shame the library had to be in the spotlight recently concerning lack of certain amenities which are integral to the smooth running of operations.

This should never have happened since the library (at least in the Couva branch) is certainly doing a great service to the community in that area. It should not be allowed to deteriorate like so many other government entities.

Thanks to the powers that be for providing such an invaluable service.

W HOSEIN, Couva