Interesting times with Boris likely replacing May

THE EDITOR: In Trinidad, the never-ending question is, “Who we go put,” because it’s either Dr Keith Rowley or Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

But spare a thought for all those who live in the UK. After months of speculation, Teresa May will finally step down as Prime Minister.

Poor May inherited an almost impossible job – overseeing Brexit (exit of the UK from European Union). Her tenure as Prime Minister has been supported and enhanced because of the lack of credibility of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

In this respect, it’s not dissimilar to TT where, irrespective of how bad things seem and how low the perception of the Government’s management of the country’s affairs, the opposition UNC appears incapable of promoting itself as a viable or credible option.

As May makes her exit, her likely successor, Boris Johnson, is viewed by many in the same light as Corbyn.

With Angela Merkel due to retire as German Chancellor, it leaves only the disappointing newbies Pierre Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and the mercurial Donald Trump as de facto leaders of the free world. Many wonder what Johnson can add to the mix.

Interesting times ahead. Bring on the popcorn.

R KHAN, San Fernando