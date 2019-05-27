DPTT welcomes the Patriotic Front

THE EDITOR: The launch of the latest political entity in TT, the Patriotic Front, is good news. The Democratic Party of TT (DPTT) welcomes new political initiatives as at the very least it widens the debate and reduces the focus on race.

In yesterday’s Newsday the deputy political leader of the UNC, David Lee, is quoted as saying, “They are just spoilers in my view. They cannot win an election.”

One can conclude that such comments in the absence of data to support such a position is wishful thinking or a desperate hope that the two major political parties remain pertinent to the people of TT.

After decades of voting based on the racial composition of the two major parties, it would be refreshing to have the conversation change to the things that really matter to citizens.

Discussions on whose race is more politically dominant can be replaced with seeking the best political operational structure that can bring about positive results to the people.

The DPTT would like to see the general election determined by which political organisation has the best personnel and plans to deal with the challenges that our nation faces at this time of our development.

Now is the time for the discussion to be focused on long-term economic planning, new jobs outside of the politically-tainted, temporary CEPEP and URP jobs, local government transformation, reforms to the judicial system to ensure that justice is timely and fair, prison reform that allows for those convicted of crimes to be afforded the opportunity to be reformed and integrated into the society, disaster preparedness, reliable water management and the plethora of critical and pertinent issues that are necessary in the rebuilding of our nation.

New political parties offer the people an opportunity to end the reign of those who thrive on the inefficiencies and incompetence of the governments offered by the two major political parties. They allow for the introduction of new ideas, modern solutions to old problems and new personnel in the management of our state enterprises.

The dream of new highways, clean and safe communities, reliable water distribution, aesthetically pleasing landscapes, modern tourist facilities, a well packaged Carnival, modern marketing and promotion of the steel pan, permanent jobs for our young graduates, homes for the new homeowners, planned maintenance of our infrastructure, development of our offshore islands, new roadway to Chaguaramas, preservation of our heritage site and buildings, respect and care for our ageing population and self-reliant communities is not possible with the two major political parties.

They traditionally have not been elected to office based on any promise for national development. New political parties offer that possibility.

It is time to end the era of divisiveness, fear and inefficiency that has led us to be seen as a nation where money passes through the country like a dose of salts. The debate on which government is more corrupt is no longer applicable when there are viable alternatives.

STEVE ALVAREZ

political leader, DPTT