Believe to feature 100 performers

Denyse Plummer

FOR the Easter season, Believe the concert is back featuring Songs of Hope, the Palm Sunday concert experience under the patronage of Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon.

Believe will showcase a cast of over 100 onstage performers, including dancers, actors, musicians and singers. The evening of inspirational music will feature popular classics and music from the more traditional settings to some of today’s modern arrangements including hymns.

There will be specially handcrafted set designs, costuming and wardrobe. Performances will come from the St Joseph Convent Choir, The Eastern Chorale, The Symphony of Saints (CIC) and The Scholastic Academy Chorale, alongside animation from the Karline Brathwaite Dance Company, and singers performing in a multitude of genres from classical to jazz, gospel to R&B and pop to soul.

The concert brings to life the message of the season —one of hope, peace and redemption to all people, with 24 stunning performances by celebrated artistes including Denyse Plummer, operatic tenor John Thomas, child prodigy soprano Clarice Beeput, violinist David Frank, Debbie Nahous, Nakita Gadsby, Alicia Jaggasar, Cecilia Salazar, pianist Johanna Chuckaree Lohmeyer, Nicole Wong Chong, Kevon Carter, Tricia Lee Kelshall, The St Hillaire Brothers, Jake Salloum, Justin Zephyrine, Mahalia Pierre, Mya Scott, Danielle Williams, Stephen Roach, Aurora Tardieu, Kyle Richardson and more.

This year, the Believe team is collaborating with St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain as its choir raises funds to subsidise travel and accommodation expenses to perform abroad.

Songs of Hope takes place on Sunday at Church of Assumption, 70 Long Circular Road, Maraval at 6 pm.

Tickets are available at Kitchen Korner, Long Circular Mall and West Mall; Craft Creators, Trincity Mall; The Dominican Book Centre at St Finbar’s RC Church, Church of the Assumption parish office, St Joseph Convent School (PoS) office, The Abercromby Tea House.

For more info: 498-9057 or 685-4504.