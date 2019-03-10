Career Dreams, mas that teaches

Teacher Rose-Clare Lord with students in their costumes in their Career Dreams Carnival band.

It was definitely a Carnival band with a difference as preschoolers of the YWCA Ruth Cowdrey Kindergarten displayed different career costumes at the school’s annual jump up last Saturday.

The theme of the band was Career Dreams and students were given the opportunity to chose a career.

Teachers Sherry Ann Blackman and Rose-Clare Lord, who worked together on the band, said they did not want traditional mas and opted for something different this year.

The event was held at the school on Circular Road, San Fernando. The students jumped and danced to the soca songs of Kees Dieffenthaller, Machel Montano, Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman and more.

Lord told Newsday Kids the main idea was to give the children a learning experience within Carnival. “so the Carnival band Career Dreams was born. And our students had fun but also learnt about new and different careers.”

Students dressed as surgeons, nurses, firemen, police, flight attendants and more.

The school celebrated its 50th anniversary last September.