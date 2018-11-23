Fantastic Renegades

Duvone Stewart, BPTT Renegades’ arranger, left the crowd spellbound as he played the e-pan with his fingers.

PATRONS who attended last Saturday’s Beyond the Horizons, an event in celebration of BPTT Renegades’ 70th anniversary, experienced what many have said was one of the best pan shows ever.

The event, at the Government Campus Plaza in downtown Port of Spain, had all the trappings for a fantastic celebration and Renegades did not disappoint. Their production was spectacular.

The show began with Renegades’ Tiny Tots, who delighted the crowd with their playing of God Bless Our Nation, after which the Junior Band raised the tempo with Rhythm of a People followed by the soothing rendition of Hallelujah before young vocalist Troyann Nestor joined the band to sing Time to Say Goodbye.

The junior band’s playing of the William Tell Overture earned them lusty applause, after which Nobel Douglas' Lilliput Children's Theatre dancers did their thing to their playing of Finesse and a calypso medley of songs Long Time, I doh Mind, Hot Hot Hot and Stranger. By this time some patrons got off their chairs and started merrily waving their rags side-stage. Thunderous applause followed the medley before the band closed off with their winning junior Panorama number, Sokah.

A video of Renegades through the years was next projected on a large screen that formed the backdrop of the stage, evoking a lot of nostalgic remarks from the crowd.

When the stage lights went up after the video, BPTT Renegades, dressed in gold tuxedos, white shirts, black bow ties and trousers was a sight to behold.

The band immediately teased the crowd with a few bars of Year for Love, then the celebrations raised to another level with All Night Long. Vocalist Lois Lewis joined the band to sing One Bad Apple, and after she exited the stage, Junior Bisnath Moko Jumbies danced around to Calypso Jarre.

Band arranger Duvone Stewart then soloed on an e-pan the intro of And I Am Telling You before vocalist Sharon Phillips brought the house down with her excellent delivery of the song. She received a standing ovation at the end of her performance.

Renegades then gave the crowd So Much Trouble in the World and Maria, Maria, with guitarist Dean Williams joining in the latter, before Malick Folk Performing Company dancers and African drummers, and Shiv Shakti Dancers and tassa drummers joined Renegades for Jahaji Bhai. The crowd loved the performance.

Musicologist Desmond Waithe then led the band in the playing of Can Can from Orpheus in the Underworld, done with clinical precision. Fireworks went up at the end of the performance.

Yet another guest performer, saxophonist Francis Prime, joined the band to play Now That We've Found Love, and with the addition of some members of the Jeunes Agape choir, they did You Are Not Alone, dedicated to all deceased band members, whose names went up on the screen. It was a touching moment.

As Oscar B started to sing Electric Slide, accompanied by Renegades, the rain began to fall. While some patrons retreated to the nearest shelter, others slid in the rain.

Oscar B went into the crowd and got them to do other dances such as the "rock the boat" and gangnam-style dances, before he had the crowd in stitches when he called for and demonstrated the "pat your weave" dance. They laughed even harder when he show them the dance when the weave hadn’t been washed for two weeks. The crowd loved it.

Phillips returned to the stage and acapella style, she sang an intro to Year for Love before the band launched into their Panorama version of the song. The celebrations went to fever pitch as a brass section and Williams joined Renegades for a fiery presentation. Patrons abandoned their chairs and jumped for joy to end the first half of the show.

Stewart led off the second half by playing Pan Patterns then made way for Waithe to once again lead Renegades into the delivery of Air From Suite No 3 in D.

The crowd was next entertained by reigning senior and junior extempo champs the Incredible Myron B and Kevan Calliste respectively, then Renegades thrilled patrons with their "threepeat" songs Four Lara Four, Pan in a Rage and Guitar Pan, after being introduced by spoken-word artiste Derron Sandy.

Another one of the many high points of the show came when young singer Samuel Thomas Jnr, backed by Renegades and the Jeunes Agape singers expertly delivered A Change is Gonna Come. The crowd rewarded him with lusty applause.

Renegades continued with an old-school rockers medley comprising songs Loving Pauper, Which Way You Going Natty and No Good Girl.

Phillips again returned for the Festival Song and had the Malick Folk Performing Company join her on stage. But she got off the stage to get patrons to dance with her.

The celebrations rocketed as Renegades next went into a Motown medley (To Be Real, September, Celebration) together with Williams and Prime, then between Stewart and Oscar B set up a vocal shootout between Phillips and guest artiste Kay Alleyne. The crowd lapped it up. After, Oscar B remained onstage for a Christmas medley of We Parang the Wrong House and Paint Brush before Renegades got into a Kitchener medley that had patrons in full party mode, singing and dancing to My Pussin', Fever and Rainorama, then Renegades ended on a high with Hulk.

Patrons danced out of the plaza after being totally entertained by fantastic performances throughout the entire night.