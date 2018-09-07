CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The match started at 8 pm.

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Javon Searles, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre

Barbados Tridents: Starting XI: Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Irfan, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Dominic Drakes, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder.

Queen's Park Oval is ready for CPL.

Barbados Tridents have won the toss and will bowl first against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Queen's Park Oval in the CPL. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 7, 2018

Lynn hits Irfan for three fours in the first over, two down to long off and one to mid wicket. TKR 13/0 @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

The third over by Chemar Holder had everything - sixes, a four, wides and the wicket of Chris Lynn for 29. TKR 36/1 after three overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

Munro dropped by Hope at deep square leg, then he was dropped by Imran Khan fielding at short fine leg in the same over off Irfan. TKR 56/1 after five overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

Ramdin in an aggressive mood as he races to 29 off 13 balls with TKR on 68/1 after six over vs Tridents. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

TKR move comfortably to 83/1 after eight overs with Ramdin 37 and Munro 12 vs Tridents. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

At the innings break TKR progress to 104/1 after 10 overs. Ramdin on 47 and Munro 23. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

Ramdin is on 47 not out off only 25 balls for TKR. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

Munro is caught in the covers for 28 as Khan gets the wicket for Tridents. TKR 110/2 after 10.4 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

That is 50 for Ramdin off 28 balls with five fours, two sixes. TKR now 114/2 in 11.5 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

Ramdin is caught at deep mid wicket for 51 as Khan gets another wicket. TKR 117/3 after 12.2 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

Tridents fighting back as McCullum skies a delivery from Irfan to cover and goes for four. TKR 124/4 after 14 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

Dwayne Bravo wakes up the crowd with a six off Springer over long off, next ball he stretches for one outside off stump and gets four to third man. TKR 144/4 after 16 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

TKR 168/4 after 18 overs with the Bravo brothers at the wicket. How many runs can they get in the last two overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

Good 19th over by Irfan as TKR move to 176/4 after 19 overs. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

TKR close on 180/5 after 20 overs, only managing 12 runs off the last two overs. Imran Khan 2/25 in four overs for Tridents and Denesh Ramdin top scoring with 51 for TKR. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018

Tion Webster with a four to backward point, then gets four down to third man over the slips off Ali Khan. Tridents 13/0 after one over in chase of 181 for victory over TKR. @Newsday_TT — Jelani Beckles (@jbeckles26) September 8, 2018