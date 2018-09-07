N Touch
Saturday 8 September 2018
CPL Live Blog: Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents

Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The match started at 8 pm. 

Trinbago Knight Riders starting XI: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Javon Searles, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre

Barbados Tridents: Starting XI: Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Irfan, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Dominic Drakes, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder.

Queen's Park Oval is ready for CPL.

Photo by Angelo Marcelle

 

Photo by Angelo Marcelle

News