Trial date set for man who allegedly cuffed cop

A VENDOR, who allegedly cuffed then advanced towards a policeman with a chopper last year, is expected to go on trial in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on three charges which arose from the same incident.

Adeleke Rivas reappeared today in the 4A courtroom before Magistrate Aden Stroude who set the trial date for September 13.

Rivas, the owner of a fruit and mineral stall at Saddle Road, Santa Cruz, is alleged to have cuffed PC Patrick Grieg in the throat on May 15, last year, while the policeman was searching the business for firearms, ammunition and marijuana.

The prosecution is contending that while searching the compound, Rivas grabbed a bag and started to run. A struggle ensued during which Rivas allegedly cuffed the policeman. Rivas also allegedly grabbed a Chinese chopper and began advancing towards Grieg, of the North Eastern Division. Grieg became fearful for his life and shot Rivas in the left foot.

When police searched the bag, they allegedly found 1.35 kilogrammes of marijuana.

Grieg and another policeman took Rivas to the Santa Cruz Health Centre and he was later transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital. The following day doctors discharged him from the hospital.

Grieg charged him with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon intended for a crime. Cpl Baksh charged Rivas with assaulting a policeman (Grieg). Rivas pleaded not guilty to all three charges last year and was granted bail.

Today attorney Stephen Wilson represented the accused saying the defence is ready to proceed with the trial. Sgt Henderson Andrews prosecuted.