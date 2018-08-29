Teenagers freed after robbing fellow student

TWO teenagers who robbed a student of his money at school a year ago were given a second chance today.

The teenagers, Joshua Alexander and a 17-year-old, were allowed to walk free when the former student whom they robbed, Alex Boodram, told a magistrate he had forgiven his former schoolmates.

“They deserve a second chance,” the 18-year-old Boodram told senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine, presiding in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

On February 22, 2017, Boodram, then 17, was a standard five student of the Gasparillo Secondary School. Alexander, who was 17 at the time, and another pupil, 16, robbed him of $310.

Boodram said that day was first time he had seen the two.

A report was made and Gasparillo police were called in. They arrested the two and later charged them with robbery.

Standing in the witness box, Boodram said he no longer wanted to proceed with the case. “I got back the money and they apologised to me,” he said.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan asked Boodram if he had been threatened or had received any gifts to drop the case and he replied, “No.”

Seedan told the magistrate that without Boodram's evidence the prosecution could not proceed, and the case was dismissed.

Boodram was represented by attorney Ainsley Lucky.