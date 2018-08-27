2 men shot dead in Arouca

Police on the scene at Nightingale Drive, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca where two men were shot dead tonight. A third man was wounded and taken to hospital. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

A double murder has shocked the neighbourhood of Nightingale Drive in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca tonight.

At about 9 pm, gunmen ambushed three men, two of whom died near each other.

The third man ran before collapsing and was taken for emergency medical attention.

The shooting of the three men, who remain unidentified, left residents shaken with one family saying they will move out if killings continue.

Last Tuesday, three men were slain in two shootings in Bon Air Gardens. Tonight's murders make it five in six days.

Anderson Forbes, 27, and Anderson James, 32, were killed at Kiskadee Crescent last Tuesday while at the wake of Ronald "Tek" McKie, who was also shot dead on the same street at about 1 am that day.

In interviews on Wednesday, relatives told reporters they believed Forbes and James were silenced by the same killers who ended McKie’s life.

“It is like a purge. It’s like they are trying to wipe them out,” one relative had said.