Respect those in authority

THE EDITOR: The level of disrespect that is pervading our society is quite astonishing. While residents of Beetham Gardens may have felt that Fitzgerald Hinds is not a performing MP, that does not give them the right to splash flood water at him.

We ought to have respect for those in authority, even if we are not satisfied with their performance. That’s why we have general elections.

For the people who are supporting that type of behaviour and are saying “it good for him, he should not have been there,” I wonder if they would say, if stones are thrown at their vehicles or they are robbed on the Beetham Highway, that they should not have been there. We need to do better than that.

ANDRE ROBERTS via e-mail