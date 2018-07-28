Christmas in July in Arima

Voces Jovenes

TONIGHT’S Parang in July is a fundraiser in preparation for the National Parang Association of TT (NPATT) annual Parang Festival and is also aimed at “rejuvenating the parang industry.”

The association is hosting The night before Christmas in July at its headquarters, Hollis Avenue, Arima, opposite the Velodrome.

Parang, one the cultures TT inherited from its early settlers, is synonymous with the celebration of Christmas. The songs are generally about the Virgin Mary, the Annunciation and the birth of Jesus Christ. Although over the years, local artistes like Scrunter and Crazy have put their own humorous spin on the music.

Under the newly-elected Alicia Jaggassar-led executive, NPATT is stamping its own brand on this art form.

Public relations officer Cassell George said NPATT’s aim is to raise funds to assist with parang workshops in August and also to offset the cost for the 2018 festival.

He said the event is going to be just like a Christmas festival, only the time of the year will be different.

“As you are aware, NPATT recently held its AGM which birthed a new management committee via elections. This new executive saw the need to effectively brand and build on all events in an attempt to rejuvenate the parang industry.”

The 2018-2020 committee also includes vice president Neal Marcano, secretary Valarie Marcano, assistant secretary Roxanne Marcano, treasurer Arlene La Vaughn Joseph, youth officer Kyesha Jones, trustees William Calliste and Joel Carmona, and committee members Marcia Didier, Nigel Williams, Henrietta Carter and Michael Lezama.

George said parang aficionados can look forward to six hours of pure traditional music, from six of its top bands including, Los Amigos Cantadores, La Casa De Parranda, Voces de Promesa, Voces Jovenes, Los Alumnos De San Juan and San Jose Serenaders. There will also be a dance competition and prizes for the best dancers.

“It’s a mid-year dosage of parang music with Christmas food and drinks on sale,” George said.

“We will have numerous prizes for couples and individuals who dance to live parang music. It is not a rigid competition with rules or judges, but winners will be decided by the audience.”

He also invited parang lovers to walk with their Christmas tree decorations to put on the association’s Parang Tree of Joy.

“This is another major highlight where we allow patrons to decorate NPATT’s Christmas tree with decorations created by themselves. These decorations will remain on the tree for the entire 2018 season. It is an opportunity for persons to show their creative skills and to be and feel a part of our journey.”

Gates open at 7pm, but the entertainment begins at 8 pm.