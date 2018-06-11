Woman accuses dad of threatening to kill her

A woman accused her 52-year-old father of not only threatening to shoot her dead but also to shoot a younger sibling first. The 26-year-old woman made the allegations before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the First Court, where Roger Adams appeared for allegedly threatening to kill her.

Adams, of Mayo, on the outskirts of Gasparillo, pleaded not guilty. PC Boodram of Gasparillo Police Station laid the charge. It is alleged that while at the family’s home yesterday (Sunday), he told the woman he intended to buy a gun to kill her. She lives with him and her two children, five and 18 months old.

The woman told the court that her father had been "acting out" ever since her mother left the home as a result of constant domestic abuse.

"She had enough. He says if he kills us, she would grieve alone. He says that my sister would be the first he would kill," said the woman.

Antoine granted him $30,000 surety bail and adjourned the matter to June 25.