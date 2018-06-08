Mannette holds concert to raise funds

Musician and educator Barry Mannette.

FOLLOWING a successful fundraising show last year, musician and educator Barry Mannette will host another concert at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Woodford Street, Newtown tomorrow. “The concert is a fundraiser for the Mannette Academy of Music to purchase instruments. Last year’s show was to raise funds to get the academy started and it was a tremendous success, so, we decided to do it again,” Mannette told Newsday.

The show will feature Mannette on pan, as well as some of his students from The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus, Josiah Didier, Raenelle-Lee Harris and Denzil Johnson. Other guests will include Moricia Cagan and Tamica Mannette.

Mannette is the son of ace pannist Vernon “Birdie” Mannette. The academy is the realisation of his passion for music, especially the pan. “The school caters to the musical needs of children from as young as nine, as well as adults. The main goal of the academy is to create music-literate pannists, so we teach proper technique as well as music literacy.”

Mannette said he is thrilled by what the institute has produced so far. “Our students have been successful in the steelpan exams at UWI, as well as the music theory exams from the Royal School of Music in London. We have also taken part in the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival in various categories and was able to place second in the Open Steel Ensemble category.”

Mannette, who has spent a great deal of his childhood at the Invaders panyard said he is dedicated to the teaching of pan and music. “It gives me great joy to see them excel in exams, or even to play a simple song, depending on their age.” Showtime is at 7 pm. For more info: visit Barry Mannette on Facebook.