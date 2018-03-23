Educational fun at UWI's Agri Tech Expo 2018
A FESTIVE mood engulfed the University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus yesterday as over 350 students from pre-registered primary and secondary schools across TT were treated to a day of educational fun at the campus’s annual Agri Tech Expo.
The event, which featured the latest innovations in agricultural and scientific technology, as well as livestock and locally grown produce, was aimed at engaging students with a passion for science and food production.
Newsday spoke to several students, who said they were thrilled to be a part of yesterday’s fair and looked forward to bringing tips and information about starting their own short crops back to their schools and homes.
The forum also let them interact with goats, rabbits, sheep and other livestock and demonstrated the proper handling of the animals.
In addition to basic techniques for food production, students also gained valuable insight into the lucrative agriculture industry from the Agricultural Development Bank, which sought to provide new and creative ways to market the goods.
The expo continues today and seeks to raise awareness on the importance of food security and healthy lifestyles.