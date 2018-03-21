US$2M investment signals confidence in TT

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello is shown a product by Industrial Marine Services general manager Christian Uhre during the opening of the store at Lady Hailes Avenue in San Fernando on Monday.

RICHARDSON DHALAI

INDUSTRIAL Marine Services (IMS) general manager Christian Uhre has described the company’s recent US$2 million investment in a new retail outlet as “a vote of confidence” in the local economy.

The company opened a new 10,000 sq ft warehouse and retail outlet at the IAL compound, Lady Hailes Avenue in San Fernando.

Speaking after the official opening on Monday, Uhre said the company is investing “heavily” in the future which would also include training for customers in the proper use of its products. “This is definitely a vote of confidence in the economy of Trinidad and Tobago. You are looking at a little over two million dollars in investment in this,” he said.

“We are putting an emphasis on a retail outlet. Where we are is the front end of the operations. We have our tinting area, then there is a more temperature controlled area where our temperature sensitive products are,” he said. The company employs between 12 and 15 workers and manufactures a range of products including the Wonder rust remover and degreaser line of products.

It is also the local distributor for the PPG range of products in protective and marine coatings. San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said he was “blown away” by the amazing work that was being done by the company and welcomed its relocation to San Fernando, the southern city.

“I couldn’t believe this agency is doing so much, it augers well for the people of San Fernando and I see it as a vibrant contributor to the local economy,” Regrello said.