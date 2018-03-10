Antillean All Stars plans ahead for youth

Digicel Foundation’s operations manager Cindyann Currency and president of the Antillean All Stars Jerod Williams, centre,and a member of the band observe the ongoing project at the Antilleans’ All Stars panyard.

ESTABLISHED in 1965 Antillean All Stars, one of the oldest steelbands in San Fernando, is in the process of developing an after-school space in its panyard for the youth in the community.

The orchestra’s goal is to further develop the youth from within the community in areas such as academics, musical literacy and practical theory of pan, and other musical instruments.

Through an application to the Digicel Foundation’s Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) programme, Antillean All Stars received a grant for $33,750 to construct the space along with restrooms for the band members.

Digicel Foundation’s operations manager, Cindyann Currency met with president of the Antillean All Stars Jerod Williams, who showed her the progress made on the space on February 27 at its headquarters at 8-10 Carub Street. With the work underway, the aim is to have the project completed by the end of March and to have the space up and running before the Easter break.

The long-term plans for the area will be twofold, as the intention is to have the facility also used as a revenue generator for the band and for some of its other social initiatives in which it is involved.