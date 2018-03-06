Music Festival provides platform for youths to shine

Music Festival adjudicator Belinda Mikhail critiques the performances yesterday at the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando.

YVONNE WEBB

YOUNG people continued to shine yesterday as they showcased their talents in the final leg of the preliminaries of the 32nd Biennial Music Festival at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

Sweet singing and solid instrumental sounds from both the tenor and double tenor pans, as well as from the recorder, filled the atmosphere, drowning out the pitter-patter of the raindrops on the auditorium’s roof.

There was no morning session, but after lunch, Presentation College Mixed Choir and their only other competitor, St Joseph’s Convent/St Benedict’s College Combined choir, raised the roof with their singing to ensure neither the adjudicator Belinda Mikhail nor the audience fell into a slumber.

Leading the way in terms of order of performance and placing, Presentation College Mixed Junior Choirs (Mixed Voices), secured a spot in the championship as with their very strong voices belted out the two test pieces, Mansions in the Sky by Carl Strommen and the Exodus Song by Roger Emerson.

The combined voices of the girls from St Joseph’s Convent and the boys from Benedict’s College blended well and maintained the high standards set by their competitor, but in the end, it was Presentation which edged them out of the championship.

Students from both primary and secondary schools competed in the Steel Pan Solo (12 years and under). They had the option to perform on the tenor pan the test piece My Dog Has Fleas by Jeannine Remy or The Black Anaconda by Shea Remy on the double tenor or double seconds.

All the competitors, with the exception of Jahzara Richardson, chose the tenor pan. Richardson played the double tenor. Mikhail acknowledged the two pieces were quite challenging and commended the youngsters for playing so well and rewarded them with high scores. In first place was Anaya Ameelia Chinapoo, followed by Caleb Rashaun Fortune in second place while third position was awarded to Teon Lewis. The top three are all members of the Golden Hands Steel Orchestra.

The Recorder Solo (13-15) saw three of the 15 competitors vying for a place in the championship. The test piece Allegro (from Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) by Mozart, however, proved a bit challenging for the girls, who, according to Mikhail, “lacked tongue and fingering co-ordination.”

Jasmine Weis and Hailey Seegobin, both of Naparima Girls’ High School, placed first and third respectively, while St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando student Arianna Sadheen placed third. The festival continues today.