ANSA McAL Automotive Division delivers Hyster equipment to Barbados Port Inc

The ANSA McAL Automotive Division presents the Barbados Port with Hyster material handling equipment: (Left to right) Kim Grimshaw, Burmac's Sales Manager for the Caribbean and David Jean Marie, CEO of Barbados Port Inc during the recent handover of the first in a series of shipments of Hyster material handling equipment. PHOTO COURTESY ANSA MCAL.

The Automotive Division of the ANSA McAL Group (ANSA McAL) recently delivered Hyster forklifts to Barbados Port Inc (Barbados Port).

The delivery was the first in a series of shipments of Hyster material handling equipment to Barbados Port.

ANSA McAL said this “is in keeping with Barbados Port’s mission to provide best in class cargo handling services (because they) broaden the spectrum of necessary equipment required to accommodate current packaging practices for lumber and related bulk cargoes handled at the Port of Bridgetown.”

Barbados Port CEO David Jean Marie said the company is continuing its strategic expansion with the build-out of Berth Six – a container freight station and a cruise passenger reception facility – all of which are “intended to meet and exceed the short and medium term needs of our sole Port facility.” ANSA McAL is the sole authorised dealer for Hyster in the Caribbean.