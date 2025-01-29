Unidentified body found buried in Dibe, St James

The decomposed body of a man, believed by police to be a 49-year-old kidnap victim from last October, was found on January 28.

The discovery was made in the upper Dibe area of St James.

The body is believed to be that of Winston Rostant of Point Fortin, who was kidnapped on October 27.

A senior police source in the Western Division told Newsday on January 28, the police received information that bodies might be buried in the area.

He said a joint operation was sent and they found the body buried in a shallow grave.

A police report said the Cemex TT employee ID card belonging to Rostant was found.

Relatives reported Rostant and his friend Junior Taylor missing on October 27. A $100,000 ransom was demanded.

On January 28, a senior police source in the Homicide Investigations Bureau said the police did not have a positive identification on the body and it would be taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for DNA testing.

Police also searched the nearby area, but nothing illegal was found and no arrests were made.

However, they found a pair of blue pants, a white short-sleeved jersey, black jogging pants, the left leg of which had been cut off, a piece of insulated electrical wire, a plastic cup with a latent fingerprint impression, a toothbrush, a cigarette butt and a bedsheet.