Vibrant kick-off to Small Bands semifinals

Arima Golden Symphony arranger BJ Marcelle leads the players at the front line as they play Gold at Pan Trinbago’s Small Bands semifinals, at Victoria Square, Port of Spain on January 18. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

WHAT began as an intimate crowd grew into a larger, vibrant gathering under cool skies as the Small Conventional Bands Semifinals kicked off on January 18.

First to take centre stage was the Arima Golden Symphony, dressed in sunshine yellow T-shirts and full of high energy.

A total of 31 bands competed for the $400,000 cash prize, each offering its melodic interpretation of cherished soca songs from throughout the years.

Other prize categories include $1 million for first place in the Large Conventional Bands, $600,000 for Medium Conventional Bands, $275,000 for Single Pan, and $80,000 for Junior Bands under 21.

Notable performances included T&TEC New East Side Dimensions, hailing from Tobago, who performed Lord Kitchener's 1973 hit Rain-O-Rama. C&B Crown Cordians, also from Tobago, jammed to Farmer Nappy's How Ah Living, while Fusion Steel’s performance of Destra Garcia's 2004 smash hit Bonnie and Clyde particularly struck a sweet spot with the audience.

Midday rains in the capital, which had threatened to dampen the festive spirit, soon became a distant memory as each band performed with players gyrating joyfully to the beat of their pans. By 6.20 pm, a slight drizzle fell but was not enough to drive patrons away from lining the pavements.

Unsung heroes of the evening were the flagwomen and in the case of Arima Golden Symphony, the flagman. These individuals could easily have their own category. A particularly memorable flagwoman was C&B Crown Cordians: dressed in a short white pleated skirt, green T-shirt and hat, she fluttered around carefree, dancing to the rhythm of Farmer Nappy's How Ah Living, fully immersed in the music.

The recent approval of the country’s coat of arms redesign by Parliament on January 13, which removes the depiction of the three ships – Nina, Pinta, and Santa Maria – used by Italian explorer Christopher Columbus at the base of the coat of arms and replaced by a golden tenor pan, was noted.

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne and host Jemma Jordan acknowledged the milestone to the applause of spectators.

The judges tasked with deciding which bands make it to the finals on January 25 at Skinner Park, San Fernando, include Dr Mia Gormandy-Benjamin, Joanna Shortt, Michelle Dowrich, Joanna Ragbir, Roger Sardinha and Lorna Conyette.