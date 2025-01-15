WASA prepared for 2025 dry season, urges public to conserve water

Water level at the Arena Reservoir in May 2024. - File photo courtesy WASA

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said it is prepared for the 2025 dry season, but has reminded the public to be conservative in using water.

The announcement comes as the Met Office declared the official start of the dry season on January 14.

"As we transition into this drier period, it is crucial for all citizens to adopt sustainable water management practices to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of pipe-borne water throughout the dry season.

"The declaration of the dry season follows a gradual shift from the wetter months, with recent climatic patterns indicating a significant reduction in rainfall across Trinidad and Tobago."

The authority said while rainfall over the last few weeks has recharged its impounded reservoirs closer to their long-term averages (LTA), it will heighten water-supply management activity in accordance with its dry-season water-management plan.

WASA said key elements of its management plan include using all media platforms to keep stakeholders informed about its operations, monitoring and managing the equitable distribution of water, maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure like fixing leaks and responding swiftly to disruptions.

WASA said while it is committed to maintaining a sustainable and consistent water supply for all communities, everyone should take proactive steps to conserve water and manage resources wisely.

"Together, we can ensure that our water supply remains secure and that we protect our environment during this critical period."

WASA can be reached via the Customer Contact Centre at 800-4420/4426 or by e-mailing: contact@wasa.gov.tt.

Reservoir levels on January 14:

Arena 79.16 per cent (93 per cent LTA)

Hillsborough 99.5 per cent (99.5 per cent LTA)

Hollis 97.87 per cent (91.68 per cent LTA)

Navet 94.14 per cent (94.14 per cent LTA)