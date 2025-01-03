Fire destroys Plum Mitan house – 8 homeless on New Year's Day

TRYING TO HELP: Cumuo/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir who is trying to get help for a family of eight left homeless by a New Year's Day fire which destroyed their Plum Mitan home. FILE PHOTO -

A FAMILY of eight was left homeless after a fire completely destroyed their Plum Mitan Road, Plum Mitan home on New Year's Day.

Police said around 11.50 am on January 1, Lutchmansingh Ramtahal, 67, was at home with his wife Angela, 59, his two daughters, Renuka, 34, and Shoba Goolcharan, 38, his son-in-law Amrish Ramroop, 42, and his three grandchildren, aged eight, four and four.

The police report said Renuka went upstairs to check on her child and saw a fire near a wooden wall on the western side of the house. She alerted relatives and they tried to extinguish the blaze but were unsuccessful.

The family then called the Sangre Grande Fire Station and the Biche Police Station. The fire was later extinguished but not before the house, which was valued at $1 million and was not insured, was completely destroyed.

Newsday contacted Renuka on January 2 and she said the family is staying with other family members nearby. "We lost everything. All I got to take was my phone.

"I was scared, but thankfully, no one was injured or killed and we all made it out of the house safely."

She said the fire services responded quickly despite the distance the house in located from the fire station. "I think they reached pretty fast. I can't say exactly how fast, but they got here in a timely manner."

Renuka said the three children are supposed to start school in the new term on Monday (January 6) but are in need of toiletries, clothing and other necessities.

Newsday also contacted the councillor for Cocal/Mafeking Renelle Kissoon by WhatsApp on January 2.

She said the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation's Disaster Management Unit responded and assisted by providing mattresses and basic cleaning supplies.

"Everything was lost in the fire, so they would be starting over from scratch. Appliances, food items, furniture, clothes, toiletries any other items would be greatly appreciated."

Kissoon said she was in contact with the family, though she had not yet visited them.

"I am out of the area until Saturday, so (I) will be visiting the family on Sunday to deliver some food items and connect further."

Newsday also contacted MP Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir by WhatsApp and he said he had spoken to Minister of Social Development Donna Cox to get whatever help is available especially regarding school supplies for the three children.

"We awaiting the fire services report to proceed and are arranging food supplies and clothing for the adults in the meantime," Ragbir said. The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained.

Editor's Note: Anyone wishing to assist the family can contact Reeyana Ramjewan at 780-7969.