Grandma wants safe Trinidad and Tobago for baby born on New Year's

Taradai Harrypersad proudly holds her newborn granddaughter Diara Alexa Sandy Mohammed at the Mt Hope Women's Hospital on New Year’s Day. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

The new year brought added joy to families in Trinidad as at least three newborns were welcomed into the world at two different hospitals on January 1.

At the San Fernando General Hospital, the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) confirmed that Adesha Luke welcomed her bundle of joy at at 3.02 am.

A Facebook post from SWRHA at 11.10 am wished everyone a Happy New Year 2025 and thanked all its valued clients and staff.

No further information was provided.

>

Newsday learned that another woman also celebrated the birth of her baby before midday.

Meanwhile, Diara Harrypersad became the first baby to be born at the Mount Hope Women's Hospital for the new year.

She was born at 4.14 am via C-section and weighed 2.78 kilogrammes.

Her mother, Sarah Harrypersad, a 25-year-old from central Trinidad, described the birth as a smooth and normal process, adding, "I am doing all right," and "The baby is perfectly fine."

When asked about her feelings about giving birth to the first baby of the year, Sarah replied, "Excited!"

The newborn is Sarah's first child, and she mentioned that her pregnancy had lasted 37 weeks. "It was a long process, but everything was fine," she said.

Sarah, when asked about her hopes for Diara's future, said, "A lot," adding that she hopes for her daughter to receive "a good education with a good job," particularly wishing for her to have "everything I didn't get."

Sarah's mother, Taradai Harrypersad, told Newsday she felt excited to be the grandmother of Mount Hope's first New Year's baby.

Newsday asked about her hopes for her granddaughter's future life. "Well, I hope her life will be happy and good and that she will grow up in the Lord."

>

Asked for her advice to her daughter on raising her granddaughter, Taradai advised her to "See about her in the right way."

Taradai added, "I am so happy and proud."

Newsday asked how she hoped TT would be as her granddaughter grew up in this country.

Taradai said, "I hope TT will be changed. She is my grandchild. I hope it will be changed for the betterment of my grandchild.

"Not just this one but the rest of them. I have two other grandchildren, and I want Trinidad to be a safe place for them because they are the generation to come.

"I just hope and pray TT could be a better place for the coming youths." She said she hoped for a reduction in violent crime in TT.

Also present were matron Heather Wilson-Hall and hospital acting administrator Arian Bethelmy, with Newsday's visit facilitated by North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) CEO Davlin Thomas.

Baby-supply importers, the Atlas Trading Company Ltd, donated two hampers which the company's public relations officer Mariah Singh and social media co-ordinator Ginger Henry presented to Taradai for the use of her granddaughter.

>

The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) issued a statement on January 1, titled ERHA honours mothers on New Year's Day.

The statement said ERHA board member Lucy Tores and CEO Angelina Rampersad-Pierre had visited the maternity ward at the Sangre Grande Hospital Campus to present tokens to all mothers and expectant mothers in keeping with the New Year tradition.

"Twelve ladies were greeted and reminded about the importance of motherhood and the need to take care of themselves and their families," the statement said.

"They were presented with gift bags on behalf of the ERHA Authority."

(With reporting by Laurel Williams)