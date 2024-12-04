Accreditation, nursing councils strengthen collaboration

From left, TTRNA president Idi Stewart, acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Simone Williams, and ACTT chairman Dr Ruby S Alleyne observe the signing of the Memorandum of Co-operation by ACTT executive director Curtis Floyd, and NCTT president Corey George. -

THE Accreditation Council (ACTT) and the Nursing Council (NCTT) renewed their partnership on December 2 with the signing of a new memorandum of co-operation at The BRIX Autograph Collection, St Ann's.

Through the collaboration, which was initiated on July 9, 2014, the organisations will leverage their expertise to align nursing education programmes with national, regional and international quality standards, producing graduates who are not only academically qualified but also professionally competent.

In a release, the ACTT said, "This partnership is expected to foster greater efficiency in the approval and recognition of nursing education programmes, streamline information-sharing and encourage the development of robust quality assurance mechanisms in the nursing profession.

"It will also provide a platform for joint initiatives that address the evolving needs of the healthcare and education sectors, particularly in light of global challenges such as workforce shortages and the increasing demand for well-trained healthcare professionals."

The release said the ACTT and NCTT will continue to work collaboratively to enhance the quality and credibility of nursing qualifications, ensure compliance with global accreditation benchmarks and ultimately contribute to the development of a highly-skilled healthcare workforce.

The ceremony featured remarks from ACTT executive director Curtis Floyd; ACTT chairman Dr Ruby S Alleyne, NCTT president Corey George; and a feature address from acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Simone Williams. Also at the signing ceremony was president of the TT Registered Nurses Association Idi Stewart,

Alleyne highlighted the significance of ACTT and NCTT's working together to support the highest quality and standards of training for nurses.

“A major step forward was the policy decision by ACTT to ensure that all nursing programmes are accredited by independent and internationally recognised bodies and all three major institutions – the UWI, COSTAATT and USC – have started moving in that direction.”

Williams said: “This partnership exemplifies a true model of synergy; a collaborative effort where expertise is pooled to establish a benchmark for excellence in nursing education and accreditation standards. In so doing, the education and training of our nursing professionals must not only reflect the technical competencies required, but also the adaptive, critical-thinking and empathetic skills demanded by a modern healthcare system.”