Panday against pay rises for government, opposition

Mickela Panday, political leader of the Patriotic Front. -

PATRIOTIC FRONT political leader Mickela Panday says neither the government nor the opposition deserves any of the salary increases recommended by the Salaries Review Commission (SRC).

The SRC's 120th report was laid in the House of Representatives on November 15.

A motion in the name of Finance Minister Colm Imbert to approve the report was listed on the order paper for the House's sitting on November 18, but the motion has not been debated yet.

In a statement on November 19, Panday said, "At a time when citizens face the brunt of economic challenges, including rising costs of living, stagnant wages, and an uncertain financial future, it is unconscionable to even consider salary increases for top public officials. Those at the helm of government must lead by example, especially in periods of economic strain."

She added neither the government nor the opposition had proven themselves, by their performances to date, worthy of the increases recommended by the SRC.

Panday said, "The government has presided over the economic decline of this nation. Waste, mismanagement and poor decision-making have left citizens grappling with inflation, job losses, and deteriorating public services."

The opposition, she continued, has done no better.

"On the other hand, the opposition has proven to be the weakest in our nation’s history, failing to hold the government accountable or offer viable solutions to the crises we face."

Panday compared the performances of the government and opposition to what would normally happen in a business organisation.

"In any business, leaders who perform this poorly would be fired – not rewarded with a pay increase."

Panday repeated the increases proposed for public officials, such as government and opposition members, are an insult to the rest of the population, who are struggling to make ends meet and could only dream of having such salaries.

"The public demands accountability, not arrogance. If these officials cannot deliver results, they do not deserve a pay increase –they deserve to be replaced."

In its report, the SRC recommended increases to the salaries of 98.32 per cent of the offices that fall under its purview.

In recommending these increases, the commission set aside proposed salary increases for several public officials which were outlined in its 117th report, which was laid in the House in February.

In its 120th report, the SRC noted concerns raised by certain office-holders over recommendations in its 117th report.

Among those raising concerns at that time were members of the Judiciary, who questioned the methods the SRC used to evaluate their salaries and terms of service.

The recommendations of the 117th report were never implemented.

The current salaries of the President, Prime Minister and Opposition Leader are based on recommendations in the SRC's 98th report, which was laid in the House on February 14, 2014, and subsequently approved. Those salaries are $64,270, $59,680 and $29,590 respectively.

In its 117th report, the SRC recommended increasing the Prime Minister's salary to $80,000.

The commission is now recommending increasing the PM's salary from $59,680 to $87,847, a 47 per cent increase. Once approved, this new salary will be effective from October 1, 2023.

