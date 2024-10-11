Woman stabbed, son abducted in St James

The entrance to Dibe Road, near where a police manhunt is now on for a man who abducted a 12-year-old boy after stabbing the child's mother. - Photo by Ryan Hamilton-Davis

A St James woman was abducted at knifepoint early Friday morning from her home and repeatedly stabbed by a man she knows.

The woman managed to escape her attacker and was taken for medical treatment.

The suspect returned to her home and abducted the victim's 12-year-old son before fleeing to a forested area.

Anna Ellis, 40, of Dibe Road, Long Circular was attacked at her home by the man around 2 am on October 11, according to the victim's mother, Carol.

She said the man forced her daughter out of the house at knifepoint.

When Ellis tried to resist, he stabbed her multiple times in her back, legs and feet, the woman said.

A police manhunt is now on for the suspect and the 12-year-old form one student.

Although eight hours has passed since her grandson was taken, Carol said she was trusting in God to keep the child safe.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.